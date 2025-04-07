Escalation in Gaza: Strikes, Protests, and Diplomatic Tensions

Israeli airstrikes continue to ravage the Gaza Strip, claiming at least 32 lives, including women and children, as reported by local health officials on Sunday. The devastating toll follows Israel's decision to end its ceasefire with Hamas and impose strict blockades on crucial supplies.

As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu departs for the United States to confer with President Donald Trump, tensions remain at a boiling point. Palestinians have been ordered to evacuate key areas as rocket exchanges escalate, with multiple neighborhoods already affected by the violence.

Amid mounting casualties and international concern, protests have erupted within Gaza, demanding an end to the conflict. Meanwhile, the resumption of hostilities poses a challenge for diplomatic efforts, as regional and global players seek resolutions amidst a backdrop of escalating humanitarian crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)