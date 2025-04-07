Left Menu

Alarming Measles Surge: Unvaccinated Child Dies in Texas Outbreak

A measles outbreak in Texas has led to a second child's death, with nearly 500 cases reported. The 8-year-old, unvaccinated, succumbed to pulmonary failure. Health officials urge vaccination as the best protection, amidst rising cases across 22 states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 02:41 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 02:41 IST
Alarming Measles Surge: Unvaccinated Child Dies in Texas Outbreak
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The measles outbreak in Texas has claimed the life of a second child, state officials announced on Sunday. An unvaccinated school-aged child died from pulmonary failure caused by measles, the second fatality in Texas since the outbreak's onset in January.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Health and Human Services Secretary, stressed the importance of vaccination in preventing measles spread, despite his previous anti-vaccine stance. The outbreak has affected 22 states, with 642 confirmed cases nationwide and 499 in Texas alone.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advocates for the measles vaccination, proven 97% effective after two doses. Pediatricians and health officials continue to combat vaccine hesitancy, emphasizing vaccines over vitamin supplements for protection against this highly contagious disease.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025