Alarming Measles Surge: Unvaccinated Child Dies in Texas Outbreak

The measles outbreak in Texas has claimed the life of a second child, state officials announced on Sunday. An unvaccinated school-aged child died from pulmonary failure caused by measles, the second fatality in Texas since the outbreak's onset in January.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Health and Human Services Secretary, stressed the importance of vaccination in preventing measles spread, despite his previous anti-vaccine stance. The outbreak has affected 22 states, with 642 confirmed cases nationwide and 499 in Texas alone.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advocates for the measles vaccination, proven 97% effective after two doses. Pediatricians and health officials continue to combat vaccine hesitancy, emphasizing vaccines over vitamin supplements for protection against this highly contagious disease.

