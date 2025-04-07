Drone Tensions: Mali-Algeria Border Dispute

Mali has lodged serious accusations against Algeria, claiming that Algeria shot down one of its surveillance drones. The incident allegedly occurred near their shared border, as reported by Mali's security minister on national television.

In response to this event, Mali, along with its regional partners Burkina Faso and Niger, announced through a joint statement the recall of their ambassadors from Algeria. The diplomats are being pulled back for consultations over the unfolding situation.

The drone incident marks a significant uptick in tensions between Mali and Algeria, potentially affecting regional stability as allies seek to address the diplomatic fallout.

