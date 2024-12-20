Star-Studded Drama 'Bananas' Set to Hit Screens

Hollywood stars Oscar Isaac and Ana de Armas are slated to headline a new drama series for Apple TV+ called 'Bananas,' directed by acclaimed filmmaker David O Russell.

The series, created and written by Carolina Paiz, draws inspiration from the term 'banana republics,' referring to politically and economically unstable countries.

Oscar Isaac is also set to executive produce through MadGene Media, while Ana de Armas, making her English-language TV debut, continues her rise with upcoming projects like 'Ballerina' and 'Eden.'

