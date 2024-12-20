Left Menu

Star-Studded Drama 'Bananas' Set to Hit Screens

Hollywood actors Oscar Isaac and Ana de Armas are set to star in a new drama series titled 'Bananas,' directed by David O Russell for Apple TV+. The series explores themes of political instability, with Carolina Paiz at the creative helm. This marks de Armas' English-language series debut.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-12-2024 12:55 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 12:55 IST
Hollywood stars Oscar Isaac and Ana de Armas are slated to headline a new drama series for Apple TV+ called 'Bananas,' directed by acclaimed filmmaker David O Russell.

The series, created and written by Carolina Paiz, draws inspiration from the term 'banana republics,' referring to politically and economically unstable countries.

Oscar Isaac is also set to executive produce through MadGene Media, while Ana de Armas, making her English-language TV debut, continues her rise with upcoming projects like 'Ballerina' and 'Eden.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

