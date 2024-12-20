Shakira's Heartache: Finding Strength Through Friendship and Music

Pop icon Shakira has candidly discussed the emotional hardships she faced following her 2022 split from Spanish footballer Gerard Pique. In an intimate revelation, the 47-year-old singer credited Coldplay's frontman, Chris Martin, with providing crucial support during her toughest times.

Shakira highlighted Martin's empathetic nature, recounting how he reached out to her with daily check-ins and supportive messages, offering words of strength and wisdom. She described Martin as someone with 'a different lens' on life, underscoring his sensitivity toward the needs of others.

The high-profile breakup, marked by infidelity rumors, heavily impacted Shakira, who has since focused on her children, Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9. The singer compared her emotional pain to a physical wound, but expressed how music played a pivotal role in her healing journey, particularly through her album "Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran" (Women Don't Cry Anymore), marking her return after a seven-year hiatus.

