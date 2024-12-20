Left Menu

Lighting the Way: Signify's Illuminating Campaign with Rahul Dravid Shines Bright

Signify's latest TV campaign, 'Hum Raaton Mein Sooraj Ugaate Hain,' featuring Rahul Dravid, has gained over 200 million impressions. Celebrating the festive season's spirit, the campaign effectively combines digital and traditional media, showcasing Signify's leadership and boosting brand engagement with innovative lighting solutions.

Updated: 20-12-2024 16:28 IST
Signify, the world leader in lighting, has achieved remarkable success with its latest television commercial, 'Hum Raaton Mein Sooraj Ugaate Hain,' featuring Indian cricket legend Rahul Dravid. The campaign, with its dynamic anthem, launched ahead of the festive season, has surpassed expectations, garnering over 200 million impressions.

In alignment with Signify's #BrighterLivesBetterWorld vision, the TVC highlights Philips' lighting propositions across segments, utilizing a health mix of digital and traditional marketing initiatives. It aired on 22 news channels, top news platforms, and popular shows like KBC and Big Boss, significantly extending its reach.

According to Nikhil Gupta of Signify, and Rahul Dravid, the campaign's success underscores Signify's leadership and innovation, enhancing brand awareness and favorability among Indian consumers. Signify plans to build on this success with future campaigns, leveraging their innovative lighting solutions to transform lives.

