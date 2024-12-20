Billy Bob Thornton Shuns Villain Roles for Complexity and Realism

Oscar-winning actor Billy Bob Thornton, renowned for his versatility, recently disclosed his aversion to traditional villainous roles. According to Deadline, Thornton explained in a recent interview his refusal to take on iconic 'bad guy' roles in films like 'Spider-Man' (2002) and 'Mission: Impossible III' (2006).

During a candid discussion on the Bingeworthy podcast, Thornton revealed his reluctance rooted in a preference for less predictable and more varied characters. Expressing his disinterest, he cited the extensive makeup hours for Green Goblin and the prospect of opposing Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible III as deterrents.

Thornton's reasoning mirrors an acute awareness of the enduring impact such villainous portrayals have on an actor's career. He prefers roles that remain dynamic and unforeseeable. While Willem Dafoe and Philip Seymour Hoffman eventually assumed these roles, Thornton later embraced darker characters, notably in the TV series 'Fargo'.

In 'Fargo' season 1, Thornton's portrayal of Lorne Malvo earned him a Golden Globe, demonstrating his distinctive approach to villainy. Recently, he received his seventh Golden Globe nomination for his role in 'Landman', where he plays a character driven by obsession and constant problem-solving, per Deadline.

Reflecting on his performance, Thornton emphasized the unpredictable, realistic nature of his roles, prioritizing complexity over stereotypical villain roles. Describing his 'Landman' character, he noted the relentless drive for success overshadowing contemplation, highlighting a fatalistic mindset toward his pursuits, as reported by ANI.

