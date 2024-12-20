Ed Sheeran Adds Extra Show in Bengaluru Amid Ticket Frenzy

Fans of Ed Sheeran in Bengaluru received exciting news with the addition of an extra show in his Mathematics Tour, following skyrocketing demand for tickets. The additional February 9 performance accompanies the now sold-out February 8 show.

Owen Roncon, Chief of Business (Live Events) at BookMyShow, expressed delight at the phenomenal response, announcing that Bengaluru is the only city in India to host back-to-back shows of the Grammy award-winning artist. Sheeran's tour will highlight his signature acoustic sound with tracks from his extensive catalog.

Sheeran and his team are taking a firm stand against unauthorized secondary ticketing, aiming to protect fans from exploitation. The comprehensive tour across six Indian cities promises an unforgettable live entertainment experience for fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)