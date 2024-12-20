Left Menu

Brazilian Film 'Malu' Shines at Kerala Film Festival with Prestigious Award

The Brazilian film 'Malu,' directed by Pedro Freire, won the top prize at the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala. Various awards were given to films like 'Feminichi Fathima' and 'Me, Maryam, the Children and 26 Others'. This year's festival highlighted works by women filmmakers and presented restored classics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 20-12-2024 20:43 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 20:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Brazilian film 'Malu,' directed by Pedro Freire, garnered the prestigious 'Suvarna Chakoram' (Golden Crow Pheasant) award at the 29th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), making it a memorable celebration of cinema.

This year's festival honored several distinguished works, with 'Feminichi Fathima' leading in numerous categories, winning the FIPRESCI award among others. The 'Rajata Chakoram' accolade recognized Farshad Hashemi and debut directors Cristobal Leon and Joaquin Cocina for their efforts.

The festival also emphasized women's contributions to cinema, showcasing 52 out of 177 films directed by women. The curated sections, including 'Female Gaze' and 'Restored Classics,' offered unique perspectives and honored classic cinema, drawing attention to global filmmaking talent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

