Blossoms of Winter: Delhi's Captivating Rose Extravaganza

The New Delhi Municipal Council's 'Winter Rose Show' will take place at the India-Africa Friendship Rose Garden, showcasing diverse rose blooms from various institutes. The event includes competitions, exhibits, and awards for the best displays, offering a visual treat for rose enthusiasts over two days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 21:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is gearing up to captivate floral enthusiasts with the 'Winter Rose Show' this weekend at the India-Africa Friendship Rose Garden in Chanakyapuri.

Institutes and individuals, both from the city and beyond, will compete, presenting their finest petals and floral arrangements. Partnering with the India Rose Society, the NDMC has curated an event featuring organizations like TERI, CPWD, and the IARI-PUSA, showcasing hybrid teas and other rose varieties.

Highlights include student painting competitions, displays of rose-based products, and creative floral arrangements. The show kicks off on December 21 and runs all weekend, promising a picturesque escape for visitors.

