Upholding Sanatan Dharma: A Call to Collective Responsibility
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted the significance of Sanatan Dharma as India's national religion, emphasizing the collective responsibility to protect it. He addressed the historical desecration of temples and urged unity among Indians to preserve this eternal faith for humanity's protection.
Updated: 20-12-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 21:52 IST
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday emphasized that Sanatan Dharma is India's national religion, urging all citizens to take collective responsibility for its protection.
Speaking at the Ashtottarshat 108 Shrimad Bhagwat Paath and Panch Narayan Mahayagya in Ayodhya, Adityanath invoked Vedic traditions, offering prayers for the prosperity of Uttar Pradesh's people.
Highlighting historical aggression against temples, he noted the downfall of those responsible, using this as a cautionary tale to encourage societal unity in preserving cultural heritage and promoting religious harmony.
