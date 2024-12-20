Upholding Sanatan Dharma: A Call to Collective Responsibility

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday emphasized that Sanatan Dharma is India's national religion, urging all citizens to take collective responsibility for its protection.

Speaking at the Ashtottarshat 108 Shrimad Bhagwat Paath and Panch Narayan Mahayagya in Ayodhya, Adityanath invoked Vedic traditions, offering prayers for the prosperity of Uttar Pradesh's people.

Highlighting historical aggression against temples, he noted the downfall of those responsible, using this as a cautionary tale to encourage societal unity in preserving cultural heritage and promoting religious harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)