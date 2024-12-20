Star-Studded Spectacle: Celebrities Shine at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani School Function

The second day of the annual function at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai transformed into a glamorous event with a host of celebrities making their presence felt. Following the previous day's star-studded attendance featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, the event continued to shine brightly.

Vidya Balan, donning a floral kurta with charming curls, arrived alongside her husband, Siddharth Roy Kapur, who opted for a blue shirt teamed with black pants. Vidya greeted photographers warmly as she entered. Meanwhile, former cricketing star Harbhajan Singh attended with his wife, Geeta Basra, and their daughter, Hinaya, capturing attention with their coordinated style.

Actor Ishaan Khatter, known for his role in 'Dhadak,' made a fashionable entrance in a white shirt and denim jeans, complementing his look with sneakers and sunglasses. He cheerfully posed for photographers before proceeding inside. The event also saw the presence of Mukesh Ambani, the school's founder, walking in with family members, adding to the evening's illustrious gathering.

