Star-Studded Spectacle: Celebrities Shine at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani School Function

Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School saw a parade of celebrities on its second function day. The event drew luminaries like Vidya Balan, Harbhajan Singh, and Ishaan Khatter. Notable appearances included Mukesh Ambani and family, continuing the star festivity from the day prior with SRK and others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 22:36 IST
Star-Studded Spectacle: Celebrities Shine at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani School Function
Celebs attend annual function at Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The second day of the annual function at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai transformed into a glamorous event with a host of celebrities making their presence felt. Following the previous day's star-studded attendance featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, the event continued to shine brightly.

Vidya Balan, donning a floral kurta with charming curls, arrived alongside her husband, Siddharth Roy Kapur, who opted for a blue shirt teamed with black pants. Vidya greeted photographers warmly as she entered. Meanwhile, former cricketing star Harbhajan Singh attended with his wife, Geeta Basra, and their daughter, Hinaya, capturing attention with their coordinated style.

Actor Ishaan Khatter, known for his role in 'Dhadak,' made a fashionable entrance in a white shirt and denim jeans, complementing his look with sneakers and sunglasses. He cheerfully posed for photographers before proceeding inside. The event also saw the presence of Mukesh Ambani, the school's founder, walking in with family members, adding to the evening's illustrious gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

