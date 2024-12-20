Bachchan Family Unites Amidst Rumors: A Show of Solidarity at School Event

Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a public appearance on Friday at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai, attending the second day of the school's annual function. Aishwarya's mother, Brindya Rai, joined the couple as they cheered for Aaradhya, their daughter and a student at the prestigious institution.

In footage captured by photographers, Abhishek was seen stepping out of a sprinter van, closely followed by Brindya and Aishwarya. The actress elegantly held her mother's arm as they entered the school premises. Abhishek wore a stylish green co-ord set, while Aishwarya was striking in a black ensemble.

The event drew a constellation of stars, including Vidya Balan, Ishaan Khattar, cricketer Harbhajan Singh, and Radhika Merchant, among others. The Bachchans also attended the event a day prior, joined by Bollywood titan Amitabh Bachchan, signaling their unwavering support for Aaradhya amidst ongoing marital rumors—a gesture that seems to dispel such rumors.

Media footage showcased 'Guru' star Abhishek displaying affection and protectiveness towards Aishwarya as they made their entrance together. In a heartwarming moment, Abhishek was spotted taking care of Aishwarya's dupatta to prevent any mishaps. The unified appearance silences months-long rumors about their relationship troubles.

Earlier this month, the couple appeared together again at a public event, countering speculations of family rift that began after Aishwarya and Aaradhya attended Anant Ambani's wedding sans the Bachchan clan. With Amitabh, Jaya, Shweta, Agastya, and Navya Naveli attending, their absence sparked unfounded separation rumors.

On the professional front, Abhishek recently featured in Shoojit Sircar's film 'I Want to Talk', released on November 22. Meanwhile, Aishwarya captivated audiences with her role in Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2', a performance that bagged her the Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critics) award at the South Indian International Movie Awards in Dubai earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)