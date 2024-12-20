Left Menu

Beatles Icons Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Reunite at London's O2 Arena

Music legends Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr reunited at the final show of McCartney's 'Got Back' tour in London's O2 Arena, joined by Ronnie Wood. The duo performed Beatles classics, marking McCartney's return home after touring South America and Europe. The show included nostalgic moments like McCartney's original bass.

Paul McCartney (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
In a memorable reunion at London's O2 Arena, Beatles legends Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr shared the stage during the final show of McCartney's 'Got Back' tour. Guitarist Ronnie Wood added star power to the performance, per People.

McCartney, aged 82, invited the 84-year-old Starr on stage during the encore, thrilling fans with Beatles classics. Introducing Starr, McCartney declared, 'The one and only Mr. Ringo Starr!' Fans captured the heartwarming moment on video.

Starr greeted the 'Maybe I'm Amazed' singer with an embrace, expressing his joy, 'I've had a great night tonight.' McCartney responded enthusiastically, 'Shall we rock?' The event, shared on McCartney's Instagram, celebrated his journey across South America and Europe, culminating with nostalgia as he played his original bass for the first time in 50 years. Ronnie Wood's participation and Starr's surprise appearance delighted the audience.

