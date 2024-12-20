Kashmir's Handicraft Heritage: Navigating the GST Challenge

Sajad Lone, leader of People's Conference, is sounding alarms over reports of a proposed tax increase on Kashmiri handicrafts. He warns that the move threatens to severely impact the industry, which provides jobs for thousands of artisans. Lone sees these skilled craftspeople as a precious resource in an era dominated by machines and artificial intelligence.

The Jammu and Kashmir government is proactively addressing these concerns. An official spokesperson announced that they have reached out to the Union Ministry for Commerce and Industry to seek a reduction in the GST from 12% to 5%. This effort aims to alleviate the tax burden on this artisan-driven sector.

Handicrafts, described as a labor-intensive industry, employ 80% of their workforce in human labor. Given the challenges posed by global market competition and machine-made replicas, officials emphasize the need to protect and rejuvenate this cultural heritage industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)