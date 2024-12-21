Left Menu

Celebrating Excellence: India's Best Awards 2024 in Travel and Hospitality

Travel + Leisure India and South Asia hosted the 13th edition of India’s Best Awards at ITC Maurya, New Delhi. With a record 591,000 readers voting, the awards celebrated top brands in travel and hospitality. The event drew distinguished guests and expanded its T+L Champions category for 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2024 10:20 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 10:20 IST
New Delhi witnessed the grand celebration of Travel + Leisure India and South Asia's 13th India's Best Awards at the ITC Maurya. The theme, 'Art of Discovery,' saw a staggering 591,000 readers cast their votes, a testament to its status as the largest Reader's Choice Awards in India's travel sector.

The prestigious event celebrated excellence in hospitality and travel, drawing eminent personalities like Tikka Shatrujit Singh and Jan Thesleff, along with several other dignitaries. The event also highlighted the expansion of the T+L Champions list, acknowledging 22 individuals committed to positive change in the travel industry.

Björn Rettig, CEO of BurdaLuxury, and Akshita M. Bhanj Deo, Editor-in-Chief, emphasized the awards' role in showcasing India's dynamic tourism sector. This year's theme, 'Modern Heritage,' fused tradition with innovation, as various winners across categories were announced, heralding new achievements in the travel space.

(With inputs from agencies.)

