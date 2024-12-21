Pushpa 2 Reigns Supreme: 2024's Cinematic and Live Entertainment Revolution
Allu Arjun-starrer ''Pushpa 2: The Rule” topped 2024's movie charts with 10.8 lakh viewers, grossing Rs 1,500 crore globally. BookMyShow's year-end report highlights a surge in live entertainment and movie trends. Notable events included major concerts by international artists, with widespread audience participation.
In a dominating performance, Allu Arjun's ''Pushpa 2: The Rule” has been crowned the most-watched movie of 2024, with 10.8 lakh solo viewers, according to BookMyShow's year-end report. The film, earning Rs 1,500 crore globally, continues the success of its predecessor, "Pushpa: The Rise".
BookMyShow's #BookMyShowThrowback report illustrates a year where cinematic experiences and live entertainment soared, both in India and around the globe. The report notes a record-breaking sale of 2.3 million tickets on November 1 alone. The movie's success was supplemented by other Indian hits like ''Stree 2'' and ''Singham Again''.
The year saw a boom in live events, with 30,687 events across 319 cities, marking an 18% growth. Major international acts such as Nick Jonas, Ed Sheeran, and Maroon 5 headlined concerts, attracting audiences who increasingly traveled to attend events, showcasing a democratization of entertainment across India.
