Echoes of Survival: Aceh's Journey Two Decades After the Tsunami

Two decades have passed since a devastating tsunami ravaged Aceh, yet survivors, including Tria Asnani, continue to grapple with the tragic memories. Asnani was only 17 when the tsunami struck, leading to the loss of her mother and many others in her community.

The December 26, 2004, tsunami, triggered by a 9.1 magnitude earthquake off Sumatra, claimed around 230,000 lives across a dozen countries. Aceh province, closest to the epicenter, was hardest hit, bearing more than half the overall death toll.

Remarkably, buildings like Rahmatullah Mosque stood firm amid the chaos, while extensive reconstruction efforts have since transformed Aceh's coast into a lively hub of residential and commercial activities, albeit with historic reminders of the disaster firmly in place.

