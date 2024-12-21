Left Menu

Echoes of Survival: Aceh's Journey Two Decades After the Tsunami

Two decades after a devastating tsunami struck Aceh, survivors like Tria Asnani reflect on tragic losses and resilient rebuilding. Around 230,000 people perished in the disaster that reshaped lives and landscapes. Aceh now thrives with development while memorials and disaster preparedness keep the tragic memory alive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bandaaceh | Updated: 21-12-2024 14:03 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 14:03 IST
Two decades have passed since a devastating tsunami ravaged Aceh, yet survivors, including Tria Asnani, continue to grapple with the tragic memories. Asnani was only 17 when the tsunami struck, leading to the loss of her mother and many others in her community.

The December 26, 2004, tsunami, triggered by a 9.1 magnitude earthquake off Sumatra, claimed around 230,000 lives across a dozen countries. Aceh province, closest to the epicenter, was hardest hit, bearing more than half the overall death toll.

Remarkably, buildings like Rahmatullah Mosque stood firm amid the chaos, while extensive reconstruction efforts have since transformed Aceh's coast into a lively hub of residential and commercial activities, albeit with historic reminders of the disaster firmly in place.

(With inputs from agencies.)

