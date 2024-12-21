Left Menu

Fire Safety Scare at Kohli's Bengaluru Eatery

Cricketer Virat Kohli's Bengaluru restaurant, One8 Commune, has been issued a notice for fire and safety norms violations by the city's civic agency. Despite a week passing, the restaurant has not responded, prompting officials to plan sending a new notice on Monday for compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-12-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 19:21 IST
Fire Safety Scare at Kohli's Bengaluru Eatery
restaurant
  • Country:
  • India

Virat Kohli's restaurant in Bengaluru has come under scrutiny, as the city's civic body has flagged the establishment for breaching fire and safety regulations. An official disclosed the development on Saturday, underscoring the urgency of the matter.

Located on Kasturba Road, the One8 Commune faces regulatory challenges following a notice issued a week ago. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike officer noted that the required safety measures were absent, putting patrons and staff at risk.

Despite the time lapse, the restaurant has not addressed these concerns. Consequently, a new notice is set to be dispatched on Monday, aiming to press for immediate compliance with fire safety standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024