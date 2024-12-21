Fire Safety Scare at Kohli's Bengaluru Eatery
Cricketer Virat Kohli's Bengaluru restaurant, One8 Commune, has been issued a notice for fire and safety norms violations by the city's civic agency. Despite a week passing, the restaurant has not responded, prompting officials to plan sending a new notice on Monday for compliance.
- Country:
- India
Virat Kohli's restaurant in Bengaluru has come under scrutiny, as the city's civic body has flagged the establishment for breaching fire and safety regulations. An official disclosed the development on Saturday, underscoring the urgency of the matter.
Located on Kasturba Road, the One8 Commune faces regulatory challenges following a notice issued a week ago. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike officer noted that the required safety measures were absent, putting patrons and staff at risk.
Despite the time lapse, the restaurant has not addressed these concerns. Consequently, a new notice is set to be dispatched on Monday, aiming to press for immediate compliance with fire safety standards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
