Lights, Latkes, and Love: Hanukkah Meets Christmas

In a rare convergence, Hanukkah, Judaism's eight-day Festival of Lights, aligns with Christmas Day this year, opening doors for interfaith dialogue and unity.

Rabbi Josh Stanton sees this as a profound opportunity for learning and collaboration, as showcased by Houston's vibrant Chicanukah party, merging Jewish and Latino cultures.

Despite apprehensions around antisemitism and political tensions, the Jewish community remains committed to celebrating Hanukkah publicly, fostering hope and demonstrating resilience through the enduring tradition of menorah lighting.

(With inputs from agencies.)