Owaisi Accuses Allu Arjun of Irresponsibility Amid Sandhya Theatre Tragedy

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi has sharply criticized Telegu superstar Allu Arjun, alleging his 'irresponsible behavior' contributed to the chaos surrounding the recent Sandhya Theatre tragedy. The incident, linked to the screening of Arjun's movie 'Pushpa 2,' resulted in a woman's death, provoking public outrage.

Speaking in the Telangana Assembly, Owaisi accused Allu Arjun of indifference following the unfolding tragedy, claiming the actor continued to enjoy his film screening despite being informed of the fatal stampede outside. Arjun reportedly showed little concern for the injured, instead expressing confidence in his film's success.

The controversy escalated when Owaisi recounted how Arjun, upon learning about the casualties, allegedly dismissed the severity of the incident with a smile and a wave to his fans. Arjun was briefly arrested but released on bail. Meanwhile, 'Pushpa 2' continues to dominate the box office, despite the controversy.

