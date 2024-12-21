Left Menu

Historic Visit: Modi Graces Arabian Gulf Cup Opening in Kuwait

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup opening ceremony in Kuwait, marking the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the Gulf nation in 43 years. During his visit, Modi praised the Indian diaspora's contributions in Kuwait and highlighted India's potential to become the global skill capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kuwaitcity | Updated: 21-12-2024 22:04 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 22:04 IST
Historic Visit: Modi Graces Arabian Gulf Cup Opening in Kuwait
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked a historic moment on Saturday by attending the opening ceremony of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait. This visit is significant as it is the first time in 43 years that an Indian Prime Minister has toured the Gulf nation.

The eight-team tournament's opening match featured Kuwait against Oman. Modi's visit to Kuwait comes at the invitation of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. He addressed a large Indian community gathering at 'Hala Modi' in the Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Indoor Sports Complex, applauding the diaspora's global growth contributions and envisioning India as the world's 'skill capital.'

During his speech, Modi highlighted how Indians have enriched Kuwaiti society with their skills, technology, and traditions. He acknowledged the diverse Indian diaspora, referring to it as a "mini-Hindustan," and is set to meet key Kuwaiti leaders, including the Emir, Crown Prince, and Prime Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024