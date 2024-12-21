Historic Visit: Modi Graces Arabian Gulf Cup Opening in Kuwait

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked a historic moment on Saturday by attending the opening ceremony of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait. This visit is significant as it is the first time in 43 years that an Indian Prime Minister has toured the Gulf nation.

The eight-team tournament's opening match featured Kuwait against Oman. Modi's visit to Kuwait comes at the invitation of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. He addressed a large Indian community gathering at 'Hala Modi' in the Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Indoor Sports Complex, applauding the diaspora's global growth contributions and envisioning India as the world's 'skill capital.'

During his speech, Modi highlighted how Indians have enriched Kuwaiti society with their skills, technology, and traditions. He acknowledged the diverse Indian diaspora, referring to it as a "mini-Hindustan," and is set to meet key Kuwaiti leaders, including the Emir, Crown Prince, and Prime Minister.

