Left Menu

India's Cultural Touch at the Arabian Gulf Cup

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the opening ceremony of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup in Kuwait as the first Indian PM to visit in 43 years. He praised the Indian diaspora's role in Kuwait's society and expressed India's potential to become the 'skill capital of the world.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kuwaitcity | Updated: 21-12-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 22:32 IST
India's Cultural Touch at the Arabian Gulf Cup
Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made history on Saturday as the first Indian premier in 43 years to visit Kuwait, attending the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup's opening ceremony at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium.

Modi, invited by Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, witnessed the grand event alongside Kuwait's top leadership, enhancing informal diplomatic ties. The tournament, featuring eight nations, is a regional sporting highlight with Kuwait scheduled to face Oman in the first match.

Earlier, at a 'Hala Modi' event with the Indian diaspora, Modi lauded their contributions, saying they enriched Kuwait with Indian skills and called India the prospective 'skill capital of the world.' He expressed joy at the vibrant Indian community, dubbing it a 'mini-Hindustan.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024