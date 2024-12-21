India's Cultural Touch at the Arabian Gulf Cup

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made history on Saturday as the first Indian premier in 43 years to visit Kuwait, attending the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup's opening ceremony at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium.

Modi, invited by Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, witnessed the grand event alongside Kuwait's top leadership, enhancing informal diplomatic ties. The tournament, featuring eight nations, is a regional sporting highlight with Kuwait scheduled to face Oman in the first match.

Earlier, at a 'Hala Modi' event with the Indian diaspora, Modi lauded their contributions, saying they enriched Kuwait with Indian skills and called India the prospective 'skill capital of the world.' He expressed joy at the vibrant Indian community, dubbing it a 'mini-Hindustan.'

(With inputs from agencies.)