Left Menu

Nita Ambani to Lead India Conference at Harvard 2025

Nita Ambani is set to headline the India Conference at Harvard in February 2025, an event celebrating India's global influence. Ambani, noted for her extensive philanthropic and cultural impact, will engage in discussions on India's transformative role worldwide. The conference will explore diverse themes, including climate challenges and technological innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Boston | Updated: 22-12-2024 13:19 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 13:19 IST
Nita Ambani to Lead India Conference at Harvard 2025
  • Country:
  • United States

Nita Ambani will take center stage at the India Conference at Harvard, an event scheduled for February 15-16, 2025, in Boston. Renowned for her philanthropy and cultural influence, Ambani has impacted millions through her initiatives.

The conference, a prominent gathering for discussing India's global potential, will feature over 80 speakers. Highlights include a keynote address by Ambani, emphasizing India's role as a global leader.

This year's theme, 'From India to the World,' celebrates India's transformative journey in global affairs, focusing on innovation, climate challenges, and financial inclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024