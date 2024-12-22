Nita Ambani to Lead India Conference at Harvard 2025
Nita Ambani is set to headline the India Conference at Harvard in February 2025, an event celebrating India's global influence. Ambani, noted for her extensive philanthropic and cultural impact, will engage in discussions on India's transformative role worldwide. The conference will explore diverse themes, including climate challenges and technological innovation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Boston | Updated: 22-12-2024 13:19 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 13:19 IST
- Country:
- United States
Nita Ambani will take center stage at the India Conference at Harvard, an event scheduled for February 15-16, 2025, in Boston. Renowned for her philanthropy and cultural influence, Ambani has impacted millions through her initiatives.
The conference, a prominent gathering for discussing India's global potential, will feature over 80 speakers. Highlights include a keynote address by Ambani, emphasizing India's role as a global leader.
This year's theme, 'From India to the World,' celebrates India's transformative journey in global affairs, focusing on innovation, climate challenges, and financial inclusion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BAPS Volunteers: Strengthening India's Global Influence
Shimla's Ice Rink: A Skater's Paradise Amid Climate Challenges
Dr. Payal Kanodia: Trailblazing Leadership and Philanthropy Icon
Dr. Payal Kanodia: A Global Icon of Leadership, Philanthropy, and Athletic Excellence
Cultivating Tomorrow: Transforming Agriculture Amidst Climate Challenges