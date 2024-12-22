Nita Ambani to Lead India Conference at Harvard 2025

Nita Ambani will take center stage at the India Conference at Harvard, an event scheduled for February 15-16, 2025, in Boston. Renowned for her philanthropy and cultural influence, Ambani has impacted millions through her initiatives.

The conference, a prominent gathering for discussing India's global potential, will feature over 80 speakers. Highlights include a keynote address by Ambani, emphasizing India's role as a global leader.

This year's theme, 'From India to the World,' celebrates India's transformative journey in global affairs, focusing on innovation, climate challenges, and financial inclusion.

