Left Menu

Celebrity Responsibility: Prioritizing Public Safety Over Film Promotions

Telangana DGP Jitender emphasized the importance of public safety over film promotions following a tragic stampede incident at a 'Pushpa-2' screening. The event, which resulted in a woman's death, drew comments from actor Allu Arjun and highlighted the need for responsible conduct from celebrities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-12-2024 15:58 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 15:58 IST
Celebrity Responsibility: Prioritizing Public Safety Over Film Promotions
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a tragic incident at a film screening, Telangana's Director General of Police, Jitender, has called for greater responsibility from film personalities when it comes to ensuring public safety.

Speaking in response to the fatal stampede during a 'Pushpa-2' screening, which claimed the life of a woman and injured her son, Jitender stressed that the safety and security of citizens should take precedence over movie promotions.

His remarks were also directed at remarks made by popular Telugu actor Allu Arjun, urging celebrities to understand societal issues and prioritize public welfare over cinematic endeavors. The incident, which occurred in Karimnagar district, led to Arjun's arrest, although he has since been granted interim bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024