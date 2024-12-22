Celebrity Responsibility: Prioritizing Public Safety Over Film Promotions

In the wake of a tragic incident at a film screening, Telangana's Director General of Police, Jitender, has called for greater responsibility from film personalities when it comes to ensuring public safety.

Speaking in response to the fatal stampede during a 'Pushpa-2' screening, which claimed the life of a woman and injured her son, Jitender stressed that the safety and security of citizens should take precedence over movie promotions.

His remarks were also directed at remarks made by popular Telugu actor Allu Arjun, urging celebrities to understand societal issues and prioritize public welfare over cinematic endeavors. The incident, which occurred in Karimnagar district, led to Arjun's arrest, although he has since been granted interim bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)