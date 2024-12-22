Grand Celebrations Mark Ayodhya Temple Anniversary

Ayodhya's Ram temple is set to host a series of events to celebrate the first anniversary of the consecration of the Ram Lalla idol, starting January 11. The highlight of the observance will be a grand aarti scheduled at 12:20 pm, which aligns with the auspicious Paush Shukla Dwadashi date on the Hindu calendar.

Champat Rai, general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, noted that special ceremonies, including a pran pratishtha, were initially performed on January 22 last year. He added that seers unable to attend previously are invited to join this year's celebration, with participation encouraged for the general public at designated spots, both inside and outside the temple complex.

The anniversary plans include events at five key locations, such as the Yajna Mandap and the pilgrim facility centre. These programmes aim to acknowledge last year's landmark event, marked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, which drew massive television viewership, allowing lakhs to partake in the historic occasion from the comfort of their homes.

