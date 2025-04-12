Left Menu

Thrilling Semi-Final Berths Secured in Hockey Championship

Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, and Punjab reached the semifinals of the 15th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship. Victories came after tense shootouts and compelling matches against Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Haryana, respectively. Key plays and exceptional goalkeeping defined these quarter-final wins.

The 15th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship witnessed electrifying quarter-final action as Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, and Punjab secured their spots in the semifinals after intense matches on Saturday.

Madhya Pradesh clinched a memorable victory against Maharashtra after a 1-1 draw led to a tense 4-2 shootout. Pratap Lakra's early penalty corner goal set the tone for the thrilling game, while Maharashtra's Aakib Rahim quickly countered with a field goal. Madhya Pradesh's shootout success came down to crucial saves by goalkeeper Sanjay B.

Meanwhile, Manipur edged out Tamil Nadu in another nail-biting shootout following a goalless regulation time, winning 4-1. The standout performances of goalkeeper Ankit Malik and consistent scoring by Nilakanta Sharma and teammates pushed Manipur through. In a gripping match, Punjab overcame Haryana 3-2, with Araijeet Singh Hundal leading the charge. This win marks the semi-final advancement for Punjab.

