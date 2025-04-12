Thrilling Semi-Final Berths Secured in Hockey Championship

The 15th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship witnessed electrifying quarter-final action as Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, and Punjab secured their spots in the semifinals after intense matches on Saturday.

Madhya Pradesh clinched a memorable victory against Maharashtra after a 1-1 draw led to a tense 4-2 shootout. Pratap Lakra's early penalty corner goal set the tone for the thrilling game, while Maharashtra's Aakib Rahim quickly countered with a field goal. Madhya Pradesh's shootout success came down to crucial saves by goalkeeper Sanjay B.

Meanwhile, Manipur edged out Tamil Nadu in another nail-biting shootout following a goalless regulation time, winning 4-1. The standout performances of goalkeeper Ankit Malik and consistent scoring by Nilakanta Sharma and teammates pushed Manipur through. In a gripping match, Punjab overcame Haryana 3-2, with Araijeet Singh Hundal leading the charge. This win marks the semi-final advancement for Punjab.

