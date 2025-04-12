Calcutta High Court Orders CAPF Deployment Amidst Murshidabad Unrest

In response to escalating violence tied to the Waqf (Amendment) Act protests, the Calcutta High Court has mandated the presence of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in West Bengal's Murshidabad district.

Presiding over the order, Justice Soumen Sen emphasized the necessity for adequate citizen security, leading to the deployment of CAPF in affected areas to restore peace.

This directive coincides with reports of three fatalities and more than 100 arrests; the case is slated for further review on April 17 by a specially convened bench.

(With inputs from agencies.)