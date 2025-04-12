Left Menu

Calcutta High Court Orders CAPF Deployment Amidst Murshidabad Unrest

The Calcutta High Court has ordered the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces in West Bengal's Murshidabad district due to violence linked to the Waqf (Amendment) Act protests. This decision followed the deaths of three individuals and the arrest of over 100 people in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-04-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 19:48 IST
In response to escalating violence tied to the Waqf (Amendment) Act protests, the Calcutta High Court has mandated the presence of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in West Bengal's Murshidabad district.

Presiding over the order, Justice Soumen Sen emphasized the necessity for adequate citizen security, leading to the deployment of CAPF in affected areas to restore peace.

This directive coincides with reports of three fatalities and more than 100 arrests; the case is slated for further review on April 17 by a specially convened bench.

(With inputs from agencies.)

