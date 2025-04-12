Calcutta High Court Orders CAPF Deployment Amidst Murshidabad Unrest
The Calcutta High Court has ordered the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces in West Bengal's Murshidabad district due to violence linked to the Waqf (Amendment) Act protests. This decision followed the deaths of three individuals and the arrest of over 100 people in the area.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-04-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 19:48 IST
- Country:
- India
In response to escalating violence tied to the Waqf (Amendment) Act protests, the Calcutta High Court has mandated the presence of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in West Bengal's Murshidabad district.
Presiding over the order, Justice Soumen Sen emphasized the necessity for adequate citizen security, leading to the deployment of CAPF in affected areas to restore peace.
This directive coincides with reports of three fatalities and more than 100 arrests; the case is slated for further review on April 17 by a specially convened bench.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ronaldo Nazario to lead a soccer task-force aiming to eradicate racism, discrimination and violence
Bangladeshi held in Mumbai for illegal stay; Nagpur violence link being probed
Political Unrest Erupts in Uttar Pradesh: Protests and Violence Follow Controversial MP Statement
Protesters Disrupt Mamata Banerjee's Speech at Oxford with Election Violence Allegations
North-West Bengaluru: A Rising Secondary Business District Spotlight