Left Menu

Protestors Target Telugu Actor Allu Arjun's Residence Over Stampede Incident

A group claiming to be from Osmania University Joint Action Committee vandalized Telugu actor Allu Arjun's residence, protesting a woman's death in a 'Pushpa-2' screening stampede. They demanded Rs one crore for the victim's family. Police intervened as the actor himself was not present during the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-12-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 20:34 IST
Protestors Target Telugu Actor Allu Arjun's Residence Over Stampede Incident
  • Country:
  • India

Tension escalated at the home of renowned Telugu actor Allu Arjun as alleged members of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee vandalized his property. The protestors, driven by the fatal stampede at a 'Pushpa-2' screening, demanded financial compensation for the victim's family.

Brandishing placards, the group criticized the film industry for amassing wealth at the spectators' expense. The police were quick to respond, detaining the protestors shortly after the incident. Sources confirmed that the actor was not present during the unrest.

In response to the turmoil, Allu Arjun's father, Allu Aravind, advocated for a restrained approach, expressing confidence in the legal system to handle the situation appropriately. Security measures have since been tightened around the actor's residence.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024