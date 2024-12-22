Protestors Target Telugu Actor Allu Arjun's Residence Over Stampede Incident
A group claiming to be from Osmania University Joint Action Committee vandalized Telugu actor Allu Arjun's residence, protesting a woman's death in a 'Pushpa-2' screening stampede. They demanded Rs one crore for the victim's family. Police intervened as the actor himself was not present during the incident.
- Country:
- India
Tension escalated at the home of renowned Telugu actor Allu Arjun as alleged members of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee vandalized his property. The protestors, driven by the fatal stampede at a 'Pushpa-2' screening, demanded financial compensation for the victim's family.
Brandishing placards, the group criticized the film industry for amassing wealth at the spectators' expense. The police were quick to respond, detaining the protestors shortly after the incident. Sources confirmed that the actor was not present during the unrest.
In response to the turmoil, Allu Arjun's father, Allu Aravind, advocated for a restrained approach, expressing confidence in the legal system to handle the situation appropriately. Security measures have since been tightened around the actor's residence.
ALSO READ
Constitutional Replica Vandalism Sparks Unrest in Parbhani
Tensions Escalate: Protests Erupt in Parbhani Over Constitution's Vandalism
Constitution Replica Vandalism Sparks Violent Protests in Maharashtra
Uproar in Parbhani: Violent Protests Ignite Over Constitution Replica Vandalism
Stampede Culinary Partners on the Auction Block for Nearly $1 Billion