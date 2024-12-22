Protestors Target Telugu Actor Allu Arjun's Residence Over Stampede Incident

Tension escalated at the home of renowned Telugu actor Allu Arjun as alleged members of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee vandalized his property. The protestors, driven by the fatal stampede at a 'Pushpa-2' screening, demanded financial compensation for the victim's family.

Brandishing placards, the group criticized the film industry for amassing wealth at the spectators' expense. The police were quick to respond, detaining the protestors shortly after the incident. Sources confirmed that the actor was not present during the unrest.

In response to the turmoil, Allu Arjun's father, Allu Aravind, advocated for a restrained approach, expressing confidence in the legal system to handle the situation appropriately. Security measures have since been tightened around the actor's residence.