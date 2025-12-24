Tensions Erupt After Shrine Vandalism in Uttar Pradesh

Tensions rose in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district after Bajrang Dal members allegedly vandalized a decades-old shrine. Police confirmed the detention of Narendra Hindu, a Bajrang Dal convenor, for reportedly leading the act.

Captured in a viral video, the shrine's destruction stirred resentment among local Muslim residents. The video, showing vandalism alongside warnings referencing Bangladesh, was subsequently deleted.

Authorities responded by deploying a heavy police presence to manage the situation. A senior official assured that an in-depth investigation is ongoing, with promises of strict legal action against those involved. Despite the tensions, order has been maintained.

(With inputs from agencies.)