Tensions Erupt After Shrine Vandalism in Uttar Pradesh

A Bajrang Dal member was detained for allegedly vandalizing a decades-old shrine in Uttar Pradesh. The incident, captured on a now-deleted viral video, escalated tensions in the local community. Police have deployed forces and are investigating, urging peace while ensuring strict action against culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fatehpur(Up) | Updated: 24-12-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 14:38 IST
Tensions rose in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district after Bajrang Dal members allegedly vandalized a decades-old shrine. Police confirmed the detention of Narendra Hindu, a Bajrang Dal convenor, for reportedly leading the act.

Captured in a viral video, the shrine's destruction stirred resentment among local Muslim residents. The video, showing vandalism alongside warnings referencing Bangladesh, was subsequently deleted.

Authorities responded by deploying a heavy police presence to manage the situation. A senior official assured that an in-depth investigation is ongoing, with promises of strict legal action against those involved. Despite the tensions, order has been maintained.

(With inputs from agencies.)

