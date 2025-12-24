Tensions Erupt After Shrine Vandalism in Uttar Pradesh
A Bajrang Dal member was detained for allegedly vandalizing a decades-old shrine in Uttar Pradesh. The incident, captured on a now-deleted viral video, escalated tensions in the local community. Police have deployed forces and are investigating, urging peace while ensuring strict action against culprits.
- Country:
- India
Tensions rose in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district after Bajrang Dal members allegedly vandalized a decades-old shrine. Police confirmed the detention of Narendra Hindu, a Bajrang Dal convenor, for reportedly leading the act.
Captured in a viral video, the shrine's destruction stirred resentment among local Muslim residents. The video, showing vandalism alongside warnings referencing Bangladesh, was subsequently deleted.
Authorities responded by deploying a heavy police presence to manage the situation. A senior official assured that an in-depth investigation is ongoing, with promises of strict legal action against those involved. Despite the tensions, order has been maintained.
(With inputs from agencies.)