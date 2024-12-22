Left Menu

Gandhi Family Enjoys Iconic Lunch at Kwality Restaurant

The Gandhi family enjoyed a Sunday lunch at the renowned Kwality restaurant in Connaught Place. Key figures such as Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were present. Rahul Gandhi shared photos of the event and recommended the restaurant's famous chole bhature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 21:07 IST
Gandhi Family Enjoys Iconic Lunch at Kwality Restaurant
The famed Kwality restaurant in Connaught Place served as the backdrop for a Sunday lunch enjoyed by the Gandhi family.

Present were notable figures including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, alongside family members Robert Vadra, daughter Miraya, and Maureen Vadra.

Rahul Gandhi shared images from the meal and endorsed the restaurant's renowned chole bhature, highlighting the establishment's rich culinary offerings.

