Gandhi Family Enjoys Iconic Lunch at Kwality Restaurant

The famed Kwality restaurant in Connaught Place served as the backdrop for a Sunday lunch enjoyed by the Gandhi family.

Present were notable figures including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, alongside family members Robert Vadra, daughter Miraya, and Maureen Vadra.

Rahul Gandhi shared images from the meal and endorsed the restaurant's renowned chole bhature, highlighting the establishment's rich culinary offerings.

