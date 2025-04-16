G-SHOCK Unveils Largest Exclusive Store in India at Iconic Connaught Place

Casio Computer Co. Ltd, the parent company of Casio India, has launched G-SHOCK's fifth exclusive store in New Delhi, enhancing its presence across India to 66 stores. Situated in the prestigious Connaught Place, this store is the brand's largest in India, spanning 850 square feet and featuring vibrant street art that aligns with G-SHOCK's subcultures.

The store offers an array of iconic G-SHOCK styles, including limited-edition timepieces, and the newest launches from the G-STEEL range. Customers can explore Casio's diverse range, from neo-retro Vintage to sporty Edifice Chronographs, all under one roof. The store aims to offer a unique shopping experience for both fashion and watch connoisseurs.

Inaugurated by Mr. Takuto Kimura, Managing Director of Casio India, the opening underscores Casio's commitment to offering an immersive shopping experience. A special highlight is a limited-edition timepiece designed by Mumbai graffiti artist Mooz, inspired by Indian truck art. The store is located at F-4 Inner Circle, Connaught Place, New Delhi, and is open daily from 10:30 AM to 09:30 PM.

(With inputs from agencies.)