Reviving Dogra Legacy: A Journey Towards Global Recognition

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has highlighted the importance of drawing inspiration from the rich Dogra legacy to bolster India's presence on the global stage. Speaking at a 'Dogra Diwas' event, he celebrated the inclusion of Dogri in the Constitution while honoring contributions from the region's notable figures, including ISRO founder Satish Dhawan.

Singh acknowledged that while these achievements might not be widely recognized, they are crucial for inspiring future generations. He emphasized the need for the Dogra community, especially the youth, to actively participate in India's ongoing transformation towards 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

Under the Modi government, Singh claims a renewed sense of Dogra pride has emerged, marked by key decisions such as designating a holiday for Maharaja Hari Singh's birthday and recognizing Dogri as an official language, reinforcing the community's role in the nation's growth story.

(With inputs from agencies.)