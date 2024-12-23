Left Menu

Zero Day: Taiwan TV Drama Dares to Tackle Chinese Invasion Scenario

The Taiwan TV drama 'Zero Day' portrays a Chinese invasion, challenging the Taiwanese film industry's constraints due to China's influence. The show highlights military tensions, exposing the pressure on artists who fear repercussions from China. The series aims to raise awareness on China's threats to Taiwan.

Updated: 23-12-2024 06:34 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 06:34 IST
Amid escalating tensions between China and Taiwan, a new Taiwan TV drama 'Zero Day' boldly navigates the sensitive narrative of a Chinese invasion.

The series explores military activities close to the island, challenging the long-standing hesitation of Taiwanese filmmakers worried about losing access to China's lucrative market.

Despite restrictions, the show highlights the importance of freedom, confronting threats, and uniting against external pressures, even as creators face significant challenges ranging from casting issues to personal safety concerns.

