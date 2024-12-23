Shreyas Media Secures Exclusive Advertising Rights for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

Shreyas Media, a division of Aadhyasree Infotainment, announced on Monday its acquisition of exclusive advertising rights for the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. The event is set to take place from January 13 to February 26 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

The firm also secured rights for various additional activities, such as vending zones, entertainment areas, and food courts at the world's largest spiritual event. Indian companies are projected to invest Rs 3,000 crore on promotional activities during the 45-day event, highlighting the significant consumption opportunities available.

Organized by the Uttar Pradesh government, Maha Kumbh 2025 is expected to draw over 500 million devotees worldwide. Shreyas Media plans to optimize advertising impact through strategically positioned hoardings, media towers, and branding initiatives, aiming to bridge the gap between spirituality and commerce.

