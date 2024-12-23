Honoring a Legacy: Charan Singh's Impact on Indian Agriculture
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to former prime minister Charan Singh, highlighting his contributions to farmer welfare and anti-Congress politics. Singh's legacy as an advocate for farmer prosperity continues, with initiatives to uplift farmers recognized globally. The celebration also marked the distribution of tractors to local farmers.
In a touching tribute, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath commemorated the birth anniversary of former prime minister Charan Singh, a pivotal figure in anti-Congress politics and advocate for farmer welfare.
Singh's influential legacy is celebrated through continual efforts to uplift the agricultural sector, a vision embraced by the double-engine government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, implementing transformative schemes including the Soil Health Card and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana.
During the event, Adityanath underscored the initiatives to boost farmer incomes, marking the occasion by distributing tractors and emphasizing sustainable farming practices through modern technology and natural methods.
(With inputs from agencies.)
