Roaring Awareness: The Fentiro Rally's Impact on Mumbai Streets

The bustling streets of Mumbai witnessed the spectacular second edition of the 'Fentiro Don't Drink & Ride Gentleman Rally', where super bikes roared with an important social message.

Held amidst the festive season on Sunday, the rally encouraged Mumbaikars to avoid drinking and riding, a plea reaching bike lovers across India. Organized by Kunal Sarmalkar and Carl Sequeira, with support from Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the event had active participation from the Seven Islands HOG Chapter and Wings Group of Companies.

Iconic bike brands such as Harley-Davidson, BMW, Ducati, and Triumph lined the set route—from Bandra Reclamation Sea Link to the Domestic Airport and back to the Wings Sports Centre. The rally, started off by Arun Samuel, saw gratitude expressed by Sajay Moolankodan for the unwavering support from participants and officials alike.

