Left Menu

Harmonious Arrival: Sachet-Parampara Welcome Baby Boy

Famed music duo Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur, known as Sachet-Parampara, have joyfully announced the birth of their first child, a baby boy. They shared this personal news with fans through an Instagram post, expressing gratitude and seeking blessings. The duo met on a singing reality show in 2015.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 17:10 IST
Harmonious Arrival: Sachet-Parampara Welcome Baby Boy
  • Country:
  • India

Celebrated composers Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur, collectively known as the musical duo Sachet-Parampara, have ushered a personal milestone with the birth of their first child. They joyfully announced the arrival of their baby boy in a heartwarming Instagram post on Monday.

The couple's announcement was accompanied by a touching video montage featuring glimpses of their newborn's tiny features. The caption expressed their profound happiness and gratitude, while also seeking blessings from well-wishers during this beautiful phase of their lives.

Sachet and Parampara's partnership began in 2016, following their stint as finalists on the reality show 'The Voice' in 2015. Recently, they contributed as mentors on the singing competition 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024