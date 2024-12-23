Harmonious Arrival: Sachet-Parampara Welcome Baby Boy

Celebrated composers Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur, collectively known as the musical duo Sachet-Parampara, have ushered a personal milestone with the birth of their first child. They joyfully announced the arrival of their baby boy in a heartwarming Instagram post on Monday.

The couple's announcement was accompanied by a touching video montage featuring glimpses of their newborn's tiny features. The caption expressed their profound happiness and gratitude, while also seeking blessings from well-wishers during this beautiful phase of their lives.

Sachet and Parampara's partnership began in 2016, following their stint as finalists on the reality show 'The Voice' in 2015. Recently, they contributed as mentors on the singing competition 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa'.

(With inputs from agencies.)