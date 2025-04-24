Arrests Made Over Objectionable Instagram Post Linked to Kashmir Attack
Two youths in Bulandshahr were arrested for allegedly posting inflammatory content on Instagram regarding a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The police have registered a case and initiated legal proceedings. The post followed a terrorist attack where 26 tourists were killed in Pahalgam.
- Country:
- India
Two youths were apprehended in Bulandshahr on Thursday for allegedly posting provocative content on Instagram about the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, officials reported.
Bulandshahr Rural Superintendent of Police, Tejveer Singh, informed PTI that police acted swiftly upon receiving news of the post. The Chhatari police station took charge of the investigation, which led to the arrest of the two individuals, identified as Anas and Faiz.
Authorities described the Instagram post as 'insensitive and inflammatory' following the tragic incident in Kashmir, where 26 tourists were fatally shot by terrorists. Legal proceedings against the accused are in progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
