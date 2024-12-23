Left Menu

Denzel Washington Embarks on a New Spiritual and Cinematic Chapter

Renowned actor Denzel Washington has been baptized at a church in Harlem, marking a significant step in his spiritual journey. The celebrated actor, soon to turn 70, is embracing new cinematic roles and valuing collaborations with top-tier filmmakers while openly discussing his faith.

Updated: 23-12-2024 17:28 IST
Denzel Washington (Photo/Instagram/@theacademy). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Denzel Washington, the esteemed actor known for his two Oscar wins, has taken an important stride in his spiritual path, undergoing baptism and receiving a minister's license, which paves the way for potential ordination. This meaningful ceremony took place at the Kelly Temple Church of God in Christ, in Harlem, New York City, and was live-streamed on Facebook by the First Jurisdiction Church of God in Christ Eastern New York.

As he approaches his 70th birthday, Washington expressed his delight in receiving the minister's license, acknowledging the long journey that led him to this moment. He also expressed gratitude towards his wife, Pauletta Washington, following the baptism. The actor, who has always been candid about his faith, recounted in an Esquire interview how he matures in his beliefs despite industry norms that might discourage such discussions.

Beyond his spiritual endeavors, Washington continues to thrive in his acting career. He celebrates the success of Ridley Scott's Gladiator II, where he stars alongside Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Joseph Quinn. Washington has also shared details about his upcoming appearances, including a role in Black Panther 3, crafted specifically for him by director Ryan Coogler. Openly prioritizing collaborations with highly esteemed directors and taking on challenging roles, Washington reflects on his career's future, hinting at retirement plans after several ambitious projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

