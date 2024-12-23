Cultural Confluence: Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Beckons Leaders

The Uttar Pradesh government has extended a formal invitation to Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) and Chief Minister Pema Khandu for the Maha Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj in early 2025. The event is poised to feature a massive gathering of 40-45 crore devotees from across the globe.

The invitations were personally delivered by Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Jayveer Singh and Minister of State for Environment, Forests, and Climate Change Krishnapal Malik at Raj Bhavan. The governor expressed gratitude to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the invitation and anticipated that the festival would exhibit India's spiritual and cultural vibrancy.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, recognized for its blend of faith and astrology with the alignment of celestial bodies, offers a unique intersection of culture and spirituality. The chief minister also advocated for strengthening ties between Uttar Pradesh and Arunachal through the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative.

