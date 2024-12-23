Left Menu

Cultural Confluence: Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Beckons Leaders

The Uttar Pradesh government has invited Arunachal Pradesh leaders to the Maha Kumbh Mela scheduled in Prayagraj for 2025. The event symbolizes India's rich cultural and devotional heritage, expecting millions of devotees. Scientific and spiritual elements converge at this significant religious festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 23-12-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 17:45 IST
Cultural Confluence: Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Beckons Leaders
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has extended a formal invitation to Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) and Chief Minister Pema Khandu for the Maha Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj in early 2025. The event is poised to feature a massive gathering of 40-45 crore devotees from across the globe.

The invitations were personally delivered by Uttar Pradesh Tourism and Culture Minister Jayveer Singh and Minister of State for Environment, Forests, and Climate Change Krishnapal Malik at Raj Bhavan. The governor expressed gratitude to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the invitation and anticipated that the festival would exhibit India's spiritual and cultural vibrancy.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, recognized for its blend of faith and astrology with the alignment of celestial bodies, offers a unique intersection of culture and spirituality. The chief minister also advocated for strengthening ties between Uttar Pradesh and Arunachal through the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024