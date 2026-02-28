Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi Over Controversial Indo-US Trade Deal Amidst Looming Agricultural Storm

In a fiery address, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of endangering Indian agriculture and industries through a controversial Indo-US trade deal. He claimed the agreement opened floodgates for US agricultural products, threatening local farmers.

Gandhi alleged Modi acted under pressure due to threats related to Epstein files and a case against the Adani group. He criticized the prime minister for compromising national interests without proper consultation, asserting the deal undermines India's small and medium industries.

As the Punjab assembly elections approach, Gandhi urged Congress leaders to focus on teamwork, warning that infighting would be punished with relegation to reserve roles. His speech highlighted the necessity for unity within the Punjab Congress to secure upcoming electoral success.

(With inputs from agencies.)