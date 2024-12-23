Left Menu

Amitabh Bachchan Pays Tribute to Mohammed Rafi in 'Kroadh'

Amitabh Bachchan's tribute to legendary singer Mohammed Rafi is showcased in the 1990 film 'Kroadh'. The film featured a song performance in memory of Rafi, who passed away a decade earlier. Bachchan appeared as himself to honor Rafi, echoing his enduring legacy and influence on Indian music.

Updated: 23-12-2024 18:28 IST
In the 1990 movie 'Kroadh', Amitabh Bachchan paid tribute to the legendary singer Mohammed Rafi in a heartfelt appearance. The film, starring Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt, features a song, 'Na Fankaar Tujhsa', performed during a concert dedicated to Rafi's memory.

Sung by Mohammed Aziz, the track unfolds in the film's first half at a musical event commemorating Rafi, who passed away in 1980. Known for his part in 'Naseeb', Bachchan honors Rafi by providing an emotionally charged introduction to the song.

The lyrics, penned by Anand Bakshi and with music composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal, evoke the profound impact and enduring legacy of Rafi. This creative piece underscores Bachchan's admiration for the singer, as further evidenced by Bachchan's past remarks on Rafi's generous spirit and memorable artistry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

