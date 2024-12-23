Blake Lively's Bold Stand Against Co-star Sparks Industry Backing

The sexual harassment lawsuit filed by actress Blake Lively against co-star Justin Baldoni has captivated public attention. Notably, author Colleen Hoover has openly supported Lively, who starred in Baldoni's adaptation of her novel, 'It Ends With Us.' Hoover lauded Lively's honesty and integrity in an Instagram post, following Lively's legal complaint with the California Civil Rights Department, as reported by Deadline.

In her post, Hoover praised Lively for her consistent kindness and patience, tagging the actress and acknowledging coverage of the lawsuit. According to Deadline, Lively has accused Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, of misconduct, sexual harassment, and orchestrating a campaign to tarnish her reputation.

Lively expressed hope that her legal actions will shed light on the retaliatory tactics that harm individuals who expose misconduct and protect potential future targets. Following the complaint, numerous celebrities, including Lively's 'Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants' co-stars, have publicly supported her.

The actresses America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel have declared their solidarity with Lively, condemning the alleged smear campaign by Baldoni. In a joint Instagram statement, they highlighted Lively's bravery in demanding a safe work environment, expressing shock at the alleged concerted efforts to undermine her credibility.

The trio criticized the purported exploitation of domestic violence survivors' narratives to silence Lively, calling the situation hypocritical and appalling. They emphasized the harsh reality women face, even when well-resourced and prominent. Their collective message highlights admiration for Lively's courage.

(With inputs from agencies.)