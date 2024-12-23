Left Menu

Tragic Wire Accident Shocks Kalaburagi

A woman in Kalaburagi sustained burns after an overhead live wire snapped and fell on her. She is hospitalized for injuries to her hands, legs, and stomach. The wire initially fell on a school bus carrying intellectually disabled children. This incident follows a recent electrocution of a 14-year-old boy.

Kalaburagi | Updated: 23-12-2024 19:47 IST
  • India

In a tragic incident in Kalaburagi, a woman suffered burn injuries after a live wire snapped overhead and fell onto her. She has been admitted to a private hospital, with burns affecting her hands, legs, and stomach.

Police reports indicate that prior to falling on the woman, the wire struck a school bus carrying intellectually disabled children. The town is reeling from this accident which closely follows another tragic event involving the electrocution of a 14-year-old boy on December 13.

Residents are questioning the safety of overhead wires as these incidents have raised serious concerns about public safety in Kalaburagi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

