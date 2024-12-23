Tragic Wire Accident Shocks Kalaburagi

In a tragic incident in Kalaburagi, a woman suffered burn injuries after a live wire snapped overhead and fell onto her. She has been admitted to a private hospital, with burns affecting her hands, legs, and stomach.

Police reports indicate that prior to falling on the woman, the wire struck a school bus carrying intellectually disabled children. The town is reeling from this accident which closely follows another tragic event involving the electrocution of a 14-year-old boy on December 13.

Residents are questioning the safety of overhead wires as these incidents have raised serious concerns about public safety in Kalaburagi.

(With inputs from agencies.)