Ranibaug Zoo Opens its Gates on Christmas Wednesday

The Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Zoo, known as Ranibaug or Byculla Zoo, will remain open on Wednesday due to Christmas, despite typically being closed mid-week. The zoo is a major attraction in Mumbai, drawing crowds with its popular Humboldt penguins and tigers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2024 20:00 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 20:00 IST
The Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Zoo and Botanical Garden, popularly referred to as Ranibaug or Byculla Zoo, will be open for public visitation on Wednesday, coinciding with the Christmas holiday, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Typically closed on Wednesdays, the zoo will make an exception for the holiday.

The announcement, made on Monday by the civic body, explains that the zoo will shift its usual closure to Thursday this week to accommodate visitors during the public holiday season. This follows a resolution allowing the zoo to switch its closed day to the following Thursday when a public holiday falls on a Wednesday.

A key attraction in Mumbai, Ranibaug draws several lakh tourists annually, especially children. Its Humboldt penguins and tigers are among the highlights eagerly anticipated by visitors, according to zoo officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

