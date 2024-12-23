Left Menu

Ralph Fiennes Recalls Royal Visit on Bond Film Set

Ralph Fiennes reflects on King Charles's visit to the James Bond film set, noting the unique atmosphere royalty brings. Fiennes recalls King Charles as warm and charming during their meeting. The actor continues to make waves with recent and upcoming film roles.

Updated: 23-12-2024 20:09 IST
Image Credit: ANI
In a nostalgic account, Ralph Fiennes shared memories of King Charles's visit to the James Bond film set during the making of 'No Time to Die.' The seasoned actor, known for his role as M, recounted to People magazine how the presence of royalty can influence the atmosphere, describing it as a subtle yet palpable shift.

Fiennes reflected on the varied reactions to royal visits. Some view it as an inconvenience, while others express eager curiosity. According to Fiennes, King Charles was both warm and charming, making their conversation remarkably fluid and enjoyable. The monarch later graced the film's London premiere in September 2021, which was also attended by other prominent royals.

In addition to his reflections on the Bond experience, Fiennes has been busy with recent projects such as 'Conclave' and 'The Return,' and has an upcoming role in the horror-thriller '28 Years Later.' The actor's continued success in film highlights his enduring appeal both on-screen and off.

(With inputs from agencies.)

