Legacy of a Cinematic Icon: Remembering Shyam Benegal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences on the passing of the esteemed filmmaker Shyam Benegal, extending heartfelt sympathies to his family, friends, and admirers.

Benegal, hailed as a 'pillar of Indian cinema,' was a notable figure in the industry, as Banerjee acknowledged in her tribute. 'Saddened by the demise of our iconic filmmaker Shyam Benegal,' she stated, recognizing his profound influence and the affection he garnered among cinema enthusiasts.

The 90-year-old filmmaker, renowned for leading the Indian parallel cinema movement with films like 'Ankur' and 'Nishant,' died at Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital due to chronic kidney disease, as confirmed by his daughter, Pia Benegal. His enduring legacy includes a roster of Hindi cinema classics, culminating in the 2023 biopic 'Mujib: The Making of a Nation.'

