Farewell to a Cinematic Legend: Shyam Benegal

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences on Monday following the death of acclaimed filmmaker Shyam Benegal, stating that his demise signifies the end of a significant chapter in Indian cinema and television history.

Murmu praised Benegal for revolutionizing cinema by introducing a new style and crafting several classic films. As a nurturing force for numerous actors and artists, Benegal's extraordinary contributions earned him many prestigious awards including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and Padma Bhushan. "My condolences to his family and countless admirers," Murmu shared in a social media post.

Benegal, a trailblazer of the 'parallel cinema' movement in the 1970s and 1980s with unforgettable films like "Ankur," "Mandi," and "Manthan," died at 90 years old in a Mumbai hospital. He had been battling chronic kidney disease.

(With inputs from agencies.)