Shyam Benegal: A Cinematic Legacy Ends

Veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal, a luminary in Indian cinema, passed away on Monday at the age of 90 after battling chronic kidney disease. The creator of 'parallel movement' classics like 'Ankur', 'Mandi', and 'Manthan', Benegal died at Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital, leaving behind a significant legacy in Hindi cinema.

An iconic figure, Benegal's storytelling was both thought-provoking and socially conscious, earning him accolades such as the Padma Bhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Tributes from the film fraternity flooded in, lauding him as a guide and friend who transformed Hindi cinema's trajectory.

Benegal, who continued working on new projects even at 90, had an illustrious career spanning documentaries, films, and epic TV shows, including 'Bharat Ek Khoj'. His contributions remain an integral part of Indian cinematic history, with his works admired across diverse walks of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)